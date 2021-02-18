Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.1%.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.