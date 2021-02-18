Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,600 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

