Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $26,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

RYH opened at $269.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day moving average of $250.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $274.06.

