Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 743 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 799,738 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

