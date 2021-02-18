Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

