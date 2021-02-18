Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 62.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 135.9% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $90.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,701.59 or 0.99946548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00546483 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.75 or 0.00881036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00269076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00153756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003242 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,774,700 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

