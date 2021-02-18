Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 12.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price was up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 3,139,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 1,321,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

