Piper Sandler Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $116.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

