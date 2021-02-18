PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Raised to $14.00 at Roth Capital

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.18% from the stock’s current price.

AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

