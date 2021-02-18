PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Tops $78,946.18

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $78,946.18 and approximately $2,455.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

