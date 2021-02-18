PlayGame (PXG) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. PlayGame has a market cap of $80,967.09 and approximately $3,500.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00907662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029625 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.86 or 0.05120128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016524 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

