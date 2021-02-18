Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,990

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.74) on Wednesday. Plus500 Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,377.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,457.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

Get Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.