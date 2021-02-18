Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.