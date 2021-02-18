Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,352 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

CSCO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 350,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

