Point View Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,117 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NYSE HAL traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,057. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.