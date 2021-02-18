Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,157 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

