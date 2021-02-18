Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AZN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 247,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,601,124. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

