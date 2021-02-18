Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. The AES comprises approximately 1.1% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.