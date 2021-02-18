Polis Market Cap Hits $6.54 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $6.54 million and $10,717.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.