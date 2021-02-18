Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,014 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $168,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,301.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $107.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.