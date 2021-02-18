PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PPD were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.00. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

