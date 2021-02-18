PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

PPL has raised its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

