Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Mattel worth $843,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 94,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,910.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

