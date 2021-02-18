Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.87 Billion Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $3,874,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $272.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,754. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

