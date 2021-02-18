Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 403,674 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,674 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.51% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $421,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

