Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 216.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.