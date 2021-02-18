Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,878.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,685.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

