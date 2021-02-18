Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$26.98.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

