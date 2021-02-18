PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROG (NYSE:PRG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PROG to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRG opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

