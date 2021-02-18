Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 65.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,999 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Progress Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

PRGS stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

