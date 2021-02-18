Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,576,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,317,689 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,050,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,890,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after buying an additional 554,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 518.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 522,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.