Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $16.92. 2,365,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,306,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 347,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 147,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

