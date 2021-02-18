ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

