ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.85

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 6417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.