ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.07

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 158444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.