Proton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.60 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Proton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and $2.60 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.26 or 0.00875245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00031163 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.67 or 0.05043112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00050726 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017414 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,207,867 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

