Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LRTNF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

