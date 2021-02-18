Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.09% of Hope Bancorp worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

