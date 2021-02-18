Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 86,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $62.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.