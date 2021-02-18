Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,837 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $38,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $821.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

