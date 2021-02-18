Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in The Allstate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 11,677.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

