Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

