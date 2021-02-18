Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after buying an additional 171,218 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 66.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

UTHR stock opened at $172.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.