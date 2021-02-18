Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,899 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of KBR worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

