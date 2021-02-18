Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SPX FLOW in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

