Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

QTWO stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

