Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander’s in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ALX opened at $264.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.07. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alexander’s by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

