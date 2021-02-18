QANplatform (QARK) Achieves Market Cap of $970,907.10

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $970,907.10 and $5,480.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.00368134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00060727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00083063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00434262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00176119 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

QANplatform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

