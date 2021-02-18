QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 6.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $112,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.52. 341,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.