Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 26,744 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 26,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $653,623.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NX opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

NX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

